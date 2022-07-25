India ‘Strongly Condemns’ Killing of Eight Civilians in Iraq’s Dohuk Region

Images used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: iStock)
India on Monday, 25 July, strongly condemned the recent killings of eight civilians in a shelling in Dohuk region of northern Iraq, and said that the attack was a clear violation of the country’s sovereignty.
The External Affairs Ministry (EAM) said in a statement,
The EAM also expressed its condolences to the kin of those who “lost their loved ones in the dastardly attack.”
The statement said, “India also conveyed its stand and condolences in messages inscribed (on Monday) in condolence books opened by the government of Iraq in Baghdad and Embassy of Iraq in New Delhi.”
Iraqi officials have blamed Turkey for the attack but the Turkish foreign ministry rejected the allegations.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Iraqi authorities should not fall for what he labelled a “trap,” as per Al Jazeera.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)