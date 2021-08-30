Want to Maintain Afghanistan's Ties With India: Taliban's Doha Leader

Senior leader of Taliban Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai said that the outfit wants to continue Afghanistan's trade and economic and political relations with India and that the country is "very important for this subcontinent".

Stanekzai, deputy head of Taliban's office in Doha, in a 46-minute video address aired on Saturday, 28 August, said: "We attach great importance to our trade, economic and political relations with India and want to maintain that relation."