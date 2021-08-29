Rocket Strikes Near Kabul Airport, Two Killed Including a Child

Rocket Attack near Kabul International Airport on 29 August.
(Photo: IANS)
A huge explosion was reported near Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Sunday, 29 August evening. Two killed including a child and Three injured in the blast, India Today reported.
IANS reported that the images shared by a journalist on social media shows black clouds of smoke rising into air near the airport. BBC quoting a local official said that the blast could be a rocket that hit a residential house and that the airport was not targeted.
This attack comes hours after US President Joe Biden had warned of the possibility of another terror attack after Thursday and had appealed the people to leave the area.
No group has claimed the attack so far.
This bombing comes after a Taliban official announced that the Islamist group was ready to take charge of the airport. The Taliban official said, "we are waiting for the final nod from the Americans to secure full control over Kabul airport as both sides aim for a swift handover," as quoted by Reuters.
This strike was just three days after the blast that was carried out by a suicide attacker on Thursday targeting the crowd outside Kabul airport that killed 170 people.
Reuters reported that the US earlier on Sunday carried out a drone strike in Kabul. Officials said that the attack was targeted towards suspected ISIS militants. According to US officials, the drone struck a vehicle with “multiple suicide bombers” on its way to Kabul airport.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined