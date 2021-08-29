Rocket Strikes Near Kabul Airport, Two Killed Including a Child

A huge explosion was reported near Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Sunday, 29 August evening. Two killed including a child and Three injured in the blast, India Today reported.

IANS reported that the images shared by a journalist on social media shows black clouds of smoke rising into air near the airport. BBC quoting a local official said that the blast could be a rocket that hit a residential house and that the airport was not targeted.

This attack comes hours after US President Joe Biden had warned of the possibility of another terror attack after Thursday and had appealed the people to leave the area.