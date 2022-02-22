Putin Recognises Two Breakaway Regions in Ukraine as Independent Entities

Donetsk and Luhansk are controlled by Russia-backed rebels.
Upping the ante in a crisis that could lead to an all-out war, Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised two breakaway rebel regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities.

Putin announced his decision in phone calls to the leaders of Germany and France, who voiced disappointment, the Kremlin said.

(This is a developing story.)

