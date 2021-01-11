‘Violence is not Acceptable’: Melania Trump on US Capitol Riot

In a statement titled “Our Path Forward”, US First Lady Melania Trump on Monday, 11 January condemned the attack on US Capitol Hill last week, saying, “Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation’s Capitol.”

The statement released by the White House also expressed that it was time for the nation to “heal in a civil manner”, as the US First Lady remarked, “Violence is never acceptable.”

She further said, “I implore people to stop the violence, never make assumptions based on the colour of a person’s skin or use differing political ideologies as a basis for aggression and viciousness. We must listen to one another, focus on what unites us, and rise above what divides us.”