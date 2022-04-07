Video Shows Ukrainian Troops Kill Captured Russian Soldier Near Bucha: Report

A video circulating on social media and verified by The New York Times shows troops, believed to be Ukrainian, shooting a captured Russian soldier outside of a village west of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

In the clip posted online on Monday, 4 April, the captured soldier is seen with a jacket pulled over his head, apparently wounded, as per The Times on Wednesday.

According to Aljazeera, a man is heard saying in the clip, “He’s still alive. Film these marauders. Look, he’s still alive. He’s gasping.”

A soldier then shoots the man twice. He shoots him for a third time after he attempts to move. Then, the man goes still.