Video Shows Ukrainian Troops Kill Captured Russian Soldier Near Bucha: Report

(Photo: PTI)
A video circulating on social media and verified by The New York Times shows troops, believed to be Ukrainian, shooting a captured Russian soldier outside of a village west of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.
In the clip posted online on Monday, 4 April, the captured soldier is seen with a jacket pulled over his head, apparently wounded, as per The Times on Wednesday.
According to Aljazeera, a man is heard saying in the clip, “He’s still alive. Film these marauders. Look, he’s still alive. He’s gasping.”
A soldier then shoots the man twice. He shoots him for a third time after he attempts to move. Then, the man goes still.
According to The Times, the purported Ukrainian soldiers are identifiable by their flag patches and blue armbands. They are heard saying “glory to Ukraine” several times.
The video was filmed near the village of Dmytrivka, which is about 11km from Bucha, as per the report.
Hundreds of bodies were recovered in Bucha on 3 April after Russian forces withdrew from the area. Russia, however, has denied any violence against civilians.
"410 bodies of dead civilians were evacuated out of the liberated territories of the Kyiv region. Forensic experts have already examined 140," said prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova.
(With inputs from The New York Times, Aljazeera)
