Biden Seeks ‘War Crimes Trial’ Over Bucha, US To Provide More Weapons to Ukraine

With the discovery of mass atrocities in Ukrainian territory that was earlier taken over by Russian armed forces, the Western world has been outraged and upped the pressure on Russia, with United States President Joe Biden calling Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” and asking for a “war crimes trial” over the killings in the town of Bucha.

While Russia pulls away from Ukrainian capital Kyiv, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said, "Russia is repositioning its forces to concentrate its offensive operations in eastern and parts of southern Ukraine… Russia has tried to subjugate the whole of Ukraine and it has failed. Now it will attempt to bring parts of the country under its rule,” news agency AFP reported.