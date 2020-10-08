‘Gaffe Machine’: What Trump, Biden Tweeted During US VP Debate

As Mike Pence and Kamala Harris came face-to-face on Wednesday, 7 October, for the first vice presidential debate ahead of the 2020 US elections, President Donald Trump took to Twitter saying that while the former was "doing GREAT," the latter was a "gaffe machine." In another tweet after the debate concluded, Trump said, "Mike Pence WON BIG!"

Meanwhile, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden called his running mate, Kamala Harris, "smart", "experienced" and a "proven fighter for the middle class", as the debate was underway.

Taking on Trump, Biden said in another tweet that the president “has made hate, division, and dog whistles central to his campaign from the very beginning – and last week he couldn't even condemn white supremacists.” “It’s a pattern,” he pointed out.

The 90-minute debate between Harris and Pence was divided into 10 sections. The discussion ranged from the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, economy, taxes to climate change.

