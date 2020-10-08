Harris Slams Trump’s COVID Response, Pence Says Biden Copied Plan

The Vice Presidential Debate for the United States (US) Presidential Elections 2020, began on Thursday, 8 October, with California Senator Kamala Harris, and present Vice President Mike Pence sparring over COVID-19.

The Vice Presidential Debate for the United States (US) Presidential Elections 2020, began on Thursday, 8 October, with California Senator Kamala Harris, and present Vice President Mike Pence sparring over COVID-19. Speaking on US President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 response, Kamala Harris, according to PBS NewsHour, said:

“The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country. ... This administration has forfeited their right to re-election based on this.”

Harris further alleged that even though the the present president and Vice President were informed that the pandemic is “lethal and airborne,” they failed to come up with a plan, reported ANI. She added:

“Even today, they still don’t have a plan. Joe Biden has.”

Biden Plagiarised, Alleges Pence

Pence, however, in his retort suggested that the the Biden-Harris plan to combat the virus was copied rom the current Trump administration’s approach.

“The reality is, when you look at the Biden plan, it reads an awful lot like what President Trump and I and our task force have been doing every step of the way.” Mike Pence, Vice President, United States

Further Pence said: “I mean, quite frankly, when I look at their plan – that talks about advancing testing, creating new PPE, developing a vaccine – it looks a little bit like plagiarism, which is something Joe Biden knows a little bit about.”

Travel From China, COVID Vaccine

Applauding US President Donald Trump for suspending all travel from China, Pence said that Trump did what no US President had ever done. On the question of a possible vaccine, Kamala Harris said, “If Dr Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it. Absolutely.”

“But if Donald Trump tells us to take it, I’m not taking it.” Kamala Harris