US VP Debate 2020: Harris Slams Trump for Not Picking Black Judges

“American people are voting right now. And it should be their decision about who will serve on (the court)”: Harris. The Quint Kamala Harris reportedly slammed the Trump administration for not appointing black judges. | (Photo Courtesy: Mark Wilson/Getty Images via The Conversation) World “American people are voting right now. And it should be their decision about who will serve on (the court)”: Harris.

On being asked by the moderator, during the Vice Presidential Debate in the United States, about how they would react if the historic Roe vs Wade decision that made abortion legal nationwide, was overturned, Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris said: “I will always fight for a woman’s right to make a decision about her own body.” Harris and Republican VP Mike Pence came face-to-face on Wednesday, 7 October (ET), for the first Vice-Presidential debate ahead of US elections.

“It should be her decision and not that of Donald Trump and the vice president Michael Pence.” Kamala Harris

Meanwhile, Pence said that he couldn’t be “more proud to serve as vice president to a president who stands without apology for the sanctity of human life.”

Kamala Harris also reportedly slammed the Trump administration for not appointing black judges.

“Let’s talk about packing of courts....not one ( appointed judge)is Black [sic].” Kamala Harris

With reference to Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court to fill the seat left vacant by Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s demise, Harris said:

“Joe and I are very clear: The American people are voting right now. And it should be their decision about who will serve on (the court) ... for a lifetime.”

Reportedly, however, Kamala Harris refused to give a straight answer to a question on whether or not the Biden administration was going to support adding seats to the Supreme Court, if Trump’s nominee Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed, according to The Guardian.



Pence, according to CNN, shot back, saying: "You gave a non-answer. Joe Biden gave a non-answer. The American people deserve a straight answer, and if you haven't figured it out yet, the straight answer is, they are going to pack the Supreme Court."