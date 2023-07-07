Vaishnavi Jayakumar Files Complaint Alleging Anti-Asian Discrimination at Meta

Vaishnavi Jayakumar, an employee at Meta, recently filed an official complaint against Meta, adding to the growing pile of lawsuits against tech companies for discriminating against Asians.

Jayakumar, an Indian-origin American woman from Singapore, previously worked at Disney, Google and Twitter and landed a job at Meta in January 2020.

She filed a complaint against the tech giant at California’s Civil Rights Department for alleged racial bias based on her Asian identity at Meta.

Her work at the company focused primarily on youth policy to protect children and teens from bullying, harassment and other forms of online abuse.