US's New Travel Advisory Warns Against Terror in India, Says Avoid Travel to J&K

Travellers from as many as 99 countries that had agreed to mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates with India will now be able to enter the country without undergoing compulsory quarantine.
(Image: The Quint/Aroop Mishra)
The United States Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday, 14 November, issued a health notice for Americans travelling to India, which advises travellers to ensure that they are fully vaccinated before their journey.
"Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine," as per the 'Level 1' health notice, which indicates a low level of the viral infection in India.
Further, a travel advisory issued by the US Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs states that travellers should avoid journeying to Jammu and Kashmir due to civil unrest in the region.
The advisory also warns travellers against criminal activities, especially sexual assault, which it terms as 'fast growing in India':
"Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and government facilities," the notice adds.
The 'Level 2' advisory recommends travellers to "Exercise increased caution to India due to crime and terrorism."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)