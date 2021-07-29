USCIS Settles Class Action Lawsuit Seeking Relief from OPT Delays

The class action suit was filed in October 2020, when the USCIS allegedly slowed or stopped the processing of OPT and STEM extension applications which affected a lot of International students, including those from India.

Eighteen plaintiffs, who are students on the F-1 visa, and have applied, or will apply, for permission to stay in the US on completion of their formal studies for OPT, alleged that "USCIS slowed and/or stopped processing applications, causing the named plaintiffs and other similarly-situated students (who are referred to as unnamed or putative class members) to potentially be removed from the US when the grace period following their education program ends, as well as to lose job offers, income, health insurance, and lose their opportunities to register for the H-1B lottery".