US Supreme Court to Hear Plea by Guantanamo Detainee on Access to Detention Info

Zubaydah was the first post 9/11 detainee to be subject to harsh torture techniques like waterboarding, stress positions, and solitary confinement.

According to a 2014 US Senate report, the CIA does not believe anymore that he was linked to 9/11, but continues to keep him locked up in Guantanamo because of his "unrepentant support" to Al Qaeda.

A federal appeals court had said that giving Zubaydah access to the information he wants should be determined by a judge, even if US government wants to keep it a secret, AP had report.

