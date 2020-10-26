US Senate Advances Judge Amy Coney Barretts’ SC Nomination

Nomination of Judge Barrett, a conservative, has gone through the quickest confirmation proceedings. The Quint Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Image used for representational purposes. | (Photo Courtesy: The White House/Twitter) World Nomination of Judge Barrett, a conservative, has gone through the quickest confirmation proceedings.

The United States Senate on Sunday, 25 October, voted to advance President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett despite Democratic objection, just a week ahead of US presidential elections. The final vote is set to take place on Monday, 26 October.

In the weekend session, the Republican Senates overcame a filibuster by Democrats. Barrett’s nomination cleared a procedural hurdle, 51 votes to 48, to limit debate on Trump's nominee, reported AFP.

Barrett’s nomination was assured, as the majority of Republicans were unanimously in favour of President Donald Trump’s pick. Democrats were adamant to keep the Senate in session into the night in attempts to stall the nomination, they argued that the 3 November Presidential election winner should choose the Supreme Court nominee, reported AP. The nomination of Judge Barrett, a conservative, has gone through the quickest confirmation proceedings.

“The Senate is doing the right thing,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, vowing to install Barrett to the court by Monday, reported AP.

However, two Republican senators, Susan Collins voted against moving forward after saying in recent weeks that they opposed confirming a justice so close to a presidential election, reported AFP.

Previously, Barrett has written against abortion and a ruling on Obamacare.

Democrats have warned that Barrett would end up voting to out Obamacare, which has helped millions of Americans gain health insurance, and perhaps overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 decision protecting abortion rights, reported AFP.

(With inputs from AFP, AP and ANI)