US to Reopen Canada and Mexico Land Borders for Fully Vaccinated Travellers

The Homeland Security Secretary of the US, Alejandro Mayorkas, said that the Biden administration "will begin allowing travellers from Mexico and Canada who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the United States for non-essential purposes, including to visit friends and family or for tourism, via land and ferry border crossings," Reuters reported.

Unvaccinated people won't be allowed to cross the borders.

Unlike air travel, for the purposes of which a negative COVID-19 test will be required, no negative test will be necessary to enter the US via land.

The only necessity is providing evidence of being inoculated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last month, the Biden government had announced that it will lift the air travel ban on fully vaccinated foreign travellers from November, The Washington Post reported.

(With inputs from Reuters, Associated Press, and The Washington Post.)