Decry Violence, Fight for Values: Kamala Harris on Racism in US

Mike Pence said that he laments the loss of Taylor and Floyd's lives, but has faith in the justice system. Kamala Harris and Mike Pence came face-to-face on Thursday, 8 October for the first Vice-Presidential debate ahead of US elections.

Addressing the issue of racial justice in the United States of America, Kamala Harris, on Thursday, 8 October, during the US Vice Presidential debate said she does not think that justice was served for Breonne Taylor. Breonna Taylor was an African-American woman who was fatally shot in her apartment on 13 March 2020, when police officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove of the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) barged into the apartment as part of an investigation into drug dealing operations.

Harris also went on to talk about George Floyd, whose death by police brutality, sparked massive Black Lives Matter Protests in the United States, and said:

“I will never condone violence but we must fight for the values we hold dear.”

She also pointed out that Biden and she will ban chokeholds.

Speaking about Breonne Taylor and George Floyd, Vice President Mike Pence said that he laments the loss of their lives, but has faith in the justice system.

“Our hearts break for the loss of any innocent American lives. I trust our justice system and the grand jury. With regard to George Floyd, there’s no excuse but there’s also no excuse for the rioting.”

