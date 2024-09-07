Old Clip Shared to Falsely Claim That Kamala Harris Said ‘X Should be Shut Down’

A video showing the Vice President of the United States of America (USA) Kamala Harris giving an interview is being shared on social media.

What did she say?: Harris said, "He has lost his privileges and it should be taken down. The bottom line is that you have one rule for Facebook and you have a different rule for Twitter. There has to be a responsibility that is placed on these social media sites to understand their power. They are directly speaking to millions and millions of people without any level of oversight or regulation and that has to stop."

Who shared it?: American politician Robert F Kennedy shared this post on his official X page. He claimed that Harris was speaking about businessman Elon Musk in the viral clip.