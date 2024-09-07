Old Clip Shared to Falsely Claim That Kamala Harris Said ‘X Should be Shut Down’

advertisement
A video showing the Vice President of the United States of America (USA) Kamala Harris giving an interview is being shared on social media.
What did she say?: Harris said, "He has lost his privileges and it should be taken down. The bottom line is that you have one rule for Facebook and you have a different rule for Twitter. There has to be a responsibility that is placed on these social media sites to understand their power. They are directly speaking to millions and millions of people without any level of oversight or regulation and that has to stop."
Who shared it?: American politician Robert F Kennedy shared this post on his official X page. He claimed that Harris was speaking about businessman Elon Musk in the viral clip.
Is this true?: The claim is false.
The video is from 2019 and shows Harris talking to CNN host Jake Tapper post a Democratic primary debate, debating the removal of then-President Donald Trump's account from X formerly known as Twitter, and the importance of holding social media companies more accountable.
She was not speaking about Musk. This video predates his takeover of the social media platform.
What we found: We divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We came across a short clip of an interview by CNN on archival website WayBack Machine from October 2019 featuring Vice-President Harris.
It was the same portion as the viral video on the website. We noted that Harris spoke about Trump, in context of X suspending his official account.
Similarly, we conducted a keyword search and found a transcript of the same interview on CNN's website.
The host had asked Harris, "So, one of the topics that you chose to talk a lot about, especially confronting Senator Warren on was your push, your call for Twitter to suspend the account of President Trump. Why was that important?"
To this question, she replied stating her support to suspend Trump's X account.
Conclusion: An old video is being shared to falsely claim that Harris said that X will be shut down.
