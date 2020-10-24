‘Voted For a Guy Named Trump’: US President Votes Early in Florida

President of the United States, Donald Trump, has cast his vote early at the Palm Beach County Main Library, making him the first incumbent president to have voted in person in Florida.
“I voted for a guy named Trump,” the president joked before leaving the facility for another day of election campaigning, ahead of election day on 3 November, 2020.
According to The Palm Beach Post, Trump said that he heard that the Republican campaign was doing very well in Florida and ‘every place else’.
“It’s an honor to be voting, it’s an honor to be in this great area that I know so well... There’s tremendous spirit. I hear we are doing very well in Florida, and we’re doing very well, I hear, every place else.”Donald Trump, US President
The president, who was wearing a mask while voting, was not accompanied by the First Lady, Melania Trump. According to AFP, President Trump said that “It was a very secure vote. Much more secure than when you send in a ballot, I can tell you that,” launching yet another attack on postal ballots – a system he has been deeply critical of.
As the coronavirus pandemic has made in-person voting a health concern, nearly 55 million Americans have decided to vote early.
(With inputs from The Palm Beach Post)
