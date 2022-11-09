US Midterms: Democrats Defy ‘Red Wave,’ But Republicans Set To Win the House

Republicans are poised to control the House of Representatives while Senate races are too close to call
Democrats have performed better than expected in the US midterm elections 2022 even though Republicans are poised to control the House of Representatives.
Too close to call: Many of the key races were too close to call as the early counting of votes suggested that Democrats have been able to stave off the “red wave” as predicted in many polls.
Here is the latest on US Midterm Election Results.
Democrats flip Pennsylvania: Democrat John Fetterman will win Pennsylvania's Senate seat, defeating Donald Trump-backed Republican Mehmet Oz and flipping the first Senate seat.
Before the election, both the Democrats and Republicans held 50 seats each, and even a one-seat gain for the GOP would mean control of the House for them.
CNN reported that races in Nevada, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Arizona are too close to call.
48 vs 47: With a gain of one seat, Democrats currently have a total 48 Senate seats, Republicans have 47while five seats have not been called yet.
Republicans pick seats: Even though Republicans are picking up fewer seats than predicted in the House, they are expected to win the five seats they needed to take control, The Washington Post reported.
In the outgoing House, the Democrats held 220 seats, Republicans had 212 members, and three seats were vacant in the 435-member house.
Majority: The required number to gain a majority in the House is 218.
166 vs 194: As per the latest update on election results, Democrats have won 166 seats while 194 races have been called in Republicans’ favour. The rest of races are yet to be called.
There were 36 gubernatorial seats on the ballot in 2022. Arkansas, Massachusetts, and New York have elected female governors.
In the key races of Georgia, Republican incumbent Brian Kemp has defeated Democrat Stacey Abrams.
Arizona: Democrat Katie Hobbs is competing with Republican Kari Lake, and is locked in tight battle. With 63% of votes, Hobbs has 50.9% of the votes while Lake has 49.1%.
(With inputs from CNN and The Washington Post.)