US Hits Out at China for Cancelling Dozens of Incoming Flights

The Joe Biden administration on Wednesday, 12 January, lashed out at China's decision to cancel an increasing number of flights that were supposed to travel from the United States to China, Reuters reported.

China said that the cancellations were necessary because of some passengers who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Criticising the bans, a US Transportation Department (USDOT) spokesperson said, "China’s actions are inconsistent with its obligations under the US-China Air Transport Agreement. We are engaging with the (Chinese government) on this and we retain the right to take regulatory measures as appropriate."

The Chinese Embassy in Washington has not commented on the issue.

The Xi Jinping-led government had done something similar in December last year after some passengers tested COVID-positive on flights that arrived in China.