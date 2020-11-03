US Elections 2020: Stores, Businesses Boarded Amid Fears of Unrest

As people across the US vote for their next president on Election Day on Tuesday, 3 November, several businesses and stores across the country have boarded up their properties amid anxiety over possible unrest and potential protests turning violent. According to reports, buildings in Beverly Hills, storefronts in Miami, New York's shopping districts were among the many places that have been boarded up in the country.

National Guard troops have also been designated if any protest breaks out and if there is a request from the governors, the New York Times reported.

In capital Washington DC too, security measures have been stepped up, with a metal fence erected around the White House, it was further reported.

These measures come amid heightened uncertainty this time around over the US election, which is being held in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Concerns have been raised over whether Donald Trump will relinquish office or not (if he were to lose to his Democratic rival Joe Biden), and there's also a big question over when the results will actually be known.