US Prez Elections: Polling Stations Open in New York, New Jersey

Uncertainty looms large as America heads to polls today. The Quint US Presidential Elections 2020: The United States will cast their in-person votes for the US Presidential election on 3 November - Election Day. | (Photo: Shruti Mathur/The Quint) World Uncertainty looms large as America heads to polls today.

Election Day kicked off in the United States on Tuesday, 3 November, as polling stations opened in New York, New Jersey and Virginia, AFP reported. In a tweet on Tuesday, Democratic candidate Joe Biden exhorted people to vote, writing, “It’s Election Day. Go vote, America!” Earlier in the day, Biden won all five of the votes cast for president in Dixville Notch, a small township in New Hampshire along the US-Canada border, CNN reported.

This is one of the first places in the country to announce its results for <a href="https://www.thequint.com/big-story/us-elections-2020">presidential elections</a>. CNN reported that the ballots in Dixville were cast soon after midnight.

Meanwhile, Millsfield, which also opened its polls at midnight had Trump winning 16-5 over Biden, according to CNN. According to BBC, nearly 100 million Americans have already cast their votes, putting the US on track for a record turnout. Pre-election voting for the US presidential polls shattered records, surpassing two-thirds of all ballots cast during the 2016 presidential election.

The massive early voting numbers certainly paints a picture of a high level of enthusiasm for voting this year, despite the obvious concerns of a pandemic. While Biden has been leading multiple national opinion polls narrowly, the fight in key battleground states is closer.

ELECTION CAMPAIGNS DRAW TO A CLOSE

Trump wrapped up his re-election campaign in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Monday night, telling his supporters that he would win Michigan “so easily”, Associated Press reported. Thousands turned up for the president’s final rally of the campaign.

Trump reportedly told supporters, “We made history four years ago and tomorrow we’re going to make history once again.” According to the report, back in 2016 as well, Grand Rapids was the final stop for Trump and a surprise victory for him as well. Trump is reportedly planning to spend the election in the White House, where non-scalable fencing has been temporarily installed around the perimeter in anticipation of potential Election Day protests, ABC News reported.

Biden meanwhile closed his election campaign with a drive-in rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he encouraged the audience to vote and said, “I have a feeling we’re coming together for a big win tomorrow!”

The Democratic nominee predicted a win in the crucial swing state where he had begun his election campaign 19 months ago, CNN reported. "Tomorrow's the beginning of a new day," Biden said to the crowd of about 250 cars at the Pittsburgh rally, adding that "The power to change this country is in your hands."

Biden was also virtually headlining at another rally in Philadelphia, where his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris of California spoke, with digital innovations weaving the two events into one. According to CNN, Biden may have closed his campaign at Pennsylvania firstly because of its mantle as a key battleground state, and secondly because most of the state’s voters will cast their ballots on 3 November.