Will Declare Victory Only When There’s Victory: Trump as US Votes

The US president, in a phone interview, to Fox News, said that there’s a “very solid chance” of his winning. The Quint Several international polls link the decline in confidence in American leadership to Trump’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, both nationally and internationally. | (Photo Courtesy: The Quint) Politics The US president, in a phone interview, to Fox News, said that there’s a “very solid chance” of his winning.

As Election Day kicked off in the United States on Tuesday, 3 November, President Donald Trump said he will declare victory "only when there's victory". Asked at what point will he declare victory, amid speculation that he might prematurely do so if the early numbers favour him, Trump told Fox News, "If there's victory, I think we'll have victory. I think we'll have victory, but only when there's victory. There's no reason to play games."

‘Solid Chance of Winning’

The US president, in the phone interview, went on to say that there's a "very solid chance" of his winning. "I look at it as being a very solid chance at winning. I don't know what the chances are. I don't know how they rate the chances. But I think we have a very solid chance of winning. A lot of it has to do with the tremendous crowd size... It hasn't taken place ever in history, in the history of our country, what we've done in terms of crowd size," he said.

Calling rallies the ultimate poll, Trump added, “There’s so much love in those rallies. Nobody’s seen anything like it.”

He further said he is expecting to win "very big" in crucial states such as Florida, Arizona and Texas.

An Uncertain Election

However, multiple opinion polls till now have shown Trump's Democratic rival, Joe Biden, holding a lead over the former, especially in the key swing states. Even on the eve of the election, with 96 million people having voted already, a national Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll showed Biden with an outright majority among likely voters, with 52 percent saying they would back Biden, while Trump lagged behind with 44 percent. The election in the US this time have been fraught with uncertainties, coming as it does, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Concerns have been raised over whether Trump will relinquish office or not (if he were to lose), and there's also a big question over when the results will actually be known.