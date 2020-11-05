Less Men Voted for Trump; Women Favoured Biden: Exit Poll

The 2020 US presidential election is yet to see a decisive winner, but exit polls have provided insights into the demographics of the vote. With one of the highest voter turnouts in history and Democratic candidate Joe Biden having a narrow lead, exit polls not only show the popular vote but also a break-up of support on the basis of gender, race, education, and other demographics. Reports have suggested that while men have tended to side more with Republican candidate and incumbent President Donald Trump, women have shown a greater preference for his Democratic rival Biden.

Trump Loses Support of Men

However, according to a CNN exit poll, Trump has lost the support of men this time around, going from a +11 lead in 2016 to a +1 advantage in 2020. Meanwhile, among women, the support for the Democratic candidate from Hillary Clinton in 2016 to Biden in 2020 has not seen any increase, the poll said. Among the male demographic, Trump's support dwindled among white men by 13 points. The support for Trump among white men with no degree has dropped considerably from 2016 to 2020, according to the poll. Meanwhile, white college graduate men have shown a marginal preference for Biden this time around, compared to their significant support for Trump in 2016.

Biden Loses Out Among Voters of Colour

Meanwhile, where Biden has lost out includes the demographics of Black men and women, as well as Latino men and women. These are all demographics where Clinton had performed better in 2016. White college graduate women also showed a marginal preference for Trump this time around, as compared to significant support for Clinton in 2016, the CNN poll indicated.

(With inputs from CNN.)