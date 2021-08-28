Afghanistan: After Kabul Attack, US Conducts Drone Strike Against IS-K 'Planner'

In this satellite photo released by Maxar Technologies, Kabul's international airport is seen amid evacuations on 23 August. Image used for representational purposes.
The US military forces carried out a drone strike against an Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) "planner", a spokesperson for the US Central Command said on Friday, 28 August, adding that initial indications suggested that the target was killed.
This comes a day after the suicide bombing near Kabul airport killed more than 170 people, including 13 US troops. The IS-K, the Islamic State's Afghanistan affiliate, had claimed responsibility for the attack.
In an address following the Kabul attack, US President Joe Biden had said, "To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command."
The US has anticipated more attack attempts in the aftermath of the Kabul bombings.
The US Embassy in Kabul on Friday asked US citizens at the gates near Kabul airport to "leave immediately", referring to "security threats".
The Kabul airport attack came days after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan earlier in August.
Ever since, chaotic scenes have emerged at the Kabul airport, with countries scrambling to evacuate their citizens and Afghans working with them, while locals have been desperate to flee the country.
