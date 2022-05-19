US Cop Tased ‘Innocent’ Florida Man, Caused Him To Be Set on Fire: Lawyers

Baretto's lawyers indicated that he is still undergoing “excruciating” treatment, after he sustained "third-degree burns on approximately 75 percent of his body, front and back from his feet to the bottom of his neck."

He will be placed in a medically induced coma over the next couple of days, as he undergoes debridement (removal of necrotic tissue) ahead of first of its kind treatment at Orlando Health, which has been growing skin tissue taken from a 4 inch patch of unburned skin, to hopefully commence grafting, the post added.

Further, despite demands of transparency and accountability from Baretto's lawyers, Osceola County Sheriff Lopez and his department have not yet handed over critical evidence in the case, including body cam footage and deputies' reports.

"This is especially alarming since the Osceola County Sheriff's Office is conducting its own internal investigation rather than turning this horrific matter over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which it should have," the lawyers said in the post.