US, Chinese Diplomats Go Back and Forth With Barbs At Alaska Meet

He asserted that the US was concerned about the human rights situation in Hong Kong and in Xinjiang province, which is home to the Uighur ethnic minority. He also accused China of being responsible for cyber-attacks and of blackmailing US allies with economic pressure. Beijing's stance on Taiwan was also criticised.

On the matters of Chinese activities in places like Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, he asserted that these were not merely internal matters and warned that China's actions threatened global stability.

Ahead of the meeting with the Chinese diplomats, Biden's spokeswoman Jen Psaki had said the focus would be on “having a frank discussion, raising issues where we have concerns, and of course, looking for ways and places where we can work together.”