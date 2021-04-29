Surge of COVID Cases: US Asks Citizens to Leave India 

The US government asked their citizens to leave India in light of the surge in COVID cases and the subsequent overwhelmed healthcare crisis in the country on Wednesday, 28 April.
The US department of state issued a level 4-travel advisory, the highest order told the US citizens, “Not to travel to India or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so,” as per Bloomsberg.
The department advised, as per the report, that there are 14 direct daily flights between the two countries, and via transit/connector flights through Europe like Paris and Frankfurt.
Indian authorities and hospitals are struggling to cope with record COVID-19 infections and deaths. Official data on Wednesday showed new infections rose by 3,60,960 in the last 24 hours, while 3,293 additional lives were lost — both a record for the country. India has the world's fastest-growing caseload.
India on Thursday, 29 April, reported 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases, 3,645 deaths, and 2,69,507 discharges on Wednesday, as per Union Health Ministry. The death toll in the country now stands at 2,04,832.
The country’s total number of cases now stands at 1,83,76,524.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
