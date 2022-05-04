US SC Poised to Overturn Abortion Law: What Leaked Opinion Says & What's Next

The move towards overturning Roe is detailed in a 98-page document published in full by Politico. It is labelled as the first draft of an opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito on 10 February. If the document is indeed what it appears to be, that would suggest that it represents the view of the majority of the court.

Draft opinions are a normal part of court practice. A day or so after oral argument, the justices meet in private conference to discuss the cases they have heard in that session. They take a provisional vote and a justice is assigned to write the opinion for the court.