US President Joe Biden Creates AAPI Museum Commission

United States President Joe Biden signs a bill to establish a commission to study the creation of National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture.
White House Twitter
US President Joe Biden has signed a bill to study establishing a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture so that members of different diaspora can feel that they are a part of the history of America.
Biden signed into law the Commission to Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act, on Monday, 13 June.
Biden noted that Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders have shaped the history and "contours" of the US. The diversity of the cultures significant as there's no single definition of Asian American, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander identity. There are multiple nuances and the "breadth of achievement is equally broad and significant," he added.
Vice President Kamala Harris heralds the role of such museums in inspiring and educating the people of United States. She remembered the story of her mother who came to the US as a 19-year-old to become a breast cancer researcher.
The commission will research into the multiple ways in which to narrate the story about heroes who shaped the economy of the United States. From the South Asian Americans who changed the face of farming on the Pacific Coast to the Japanese Americans who fought during World War II. And, the Chinese American garment workers who changed labor laws by marching down the streets of New York four decades ago for better pay and benefits, Harris added.
The commission has been set up by Biden's administration not only to highlight the positive aspects of history but also to understand the country's "darkest moments" such as discrimination against South Asian Americans after 9/11, the internment of Japanese Americans, the Chinese Exclusion Act and the recent "epidemic of hate" which has led to violent acts against Asian Americans and other communities across the country.
Indian American non-profits such as the Indian American Impact praised this investment as a "fantastic step forward in the acknowledgement and appreciation of Asian American and Pacific Islander history."
Neil Makhija, Indian American Impact Executive-Director, said this investment would be the first step in rectifying the truth that the Asian American community has been historically excluded from inclusive conversations about American contributions.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)