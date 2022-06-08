US Vice President Kamala Harris Welcomes Leaders For Summit of the Americas

US Vice President Kamala Harris will be welcoming leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean to her home state of California during the Summit of the Americas from June 6 to 11.

The Summit of the Americas is being held in the U.S. for the first time since 1994 in Los Angeles. Whether Harris would get the chance to demonstrate her clout, remains to be seen, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Harris will be taking on the herculean task of figuring out the root causes of migration similar to Joe Biden, during his days as a vice president. Leaders in this region are increasingly starting to feel neglected and it shows in the expected low attendance. Presidents of Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras are planning on skipping the Summit of the Americas. Incidentally, these are the only three leaders Harris has met on her two previous trips to the region, as per AP reports.

Harris has been instrumental in helping secure investment commitments of $1.2 Billion from different U.S. companies, in those regions of Central America where hundreds of thousands of youth flee gang violence and extreme poverty.

With a goal to stop young Central American adults from leaving their homes, Harris announced last week that the region would get $1.9 Billion in additional commitments in order to tap into the private sector to create jobs.