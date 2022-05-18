US Mass Shootings: Joe Biden Blames 'Poison' of White Supremacist Ideology

US President Joe Biden.
(Photo: Twitter/@POTUS)
United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday, 17 May, said that racism has become political and is the "poison" of the white supremacist ideology behind the US mass shootings at a Buffalo grocery store, a Harris County flea market and at Laguna Woods Church, leaving a total of 13 people dead and multiple injured.
While speaking in New York State's Buffalo, where a teen has been accused of killing 10 African-Americans in a supermarket, Biden said, "What happened here is simple and straightforward terrorism. Domestic terrorism," news agency AFP reported.
Commenting on the accused referring to "replacement theory", a plot to apparently overwhelm the White population with non-White immigrants, Biden said, it is "a hate that through the media and politics (and) the internet has radicalised angry, alienated, lost and isolated individuals into falsely believing that they will be replaced – that's the word, replaced – by 'the other'."
(The story will be updated.)
