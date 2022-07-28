US: 4 July Chicago Parade Shooter Indicted on 117 Counts by Grand Jury

The Illinois man accused of shooting into a crowd at the 4 July Independence Day parade in Chicago, US, has been indicted by a grand jury on 117 counts, the state's attorney's office said on Wednesday, 27 July.

"Our victim specialist are working around the clock to support those who were harmed by this offender's actions which have now resulted in 117 felony counts. We continue to investigate all of the evidence in this case," Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a statement.

Seven people were killed and 24 injured in a shooting at the parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Robert Crimo, the 21-year-old accused, was disguised in women's clothing during the shooting and arrested an hour after the incident.

Crimo had been charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder as well as multiple counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery.