US Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rates by 75 Points, Highest Since 1994

Amid rising inflation, the United States Federal Reserve on Wednesday, 15 June, hiked interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) or three-quarters of a percentage point in the biggest such move since 1994.

"The labor market is extremely tight, and inflation is much too high. Against this backdrop, today the Federal Open Market Committee raised its policy interest rate by 3/4 percentage point and anticipates that ongoing increases in the that rate will be appropriate. In addition, we are continuing the process of significantly reducing the size of our balance sheet," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Acknowledging that the raise an "unusually large one," Powell said that he did not expect moves of this size to be common. "From the perspective of today, either a 50 or 75 basis point increase seems most likely at our next meeting," he said.