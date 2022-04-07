UNGA Suspends Russia From Human Rights Council, India Abstains From Voting

The United Nations General Assembly, on Thursday, 7 April, suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council. Meanwhile, India abstained from voting on the draft resolution.

A total of 93 countries voted in favour of the draft resolution, 24 countries voted against it, and 58 countries abstained.

The United Nations General Assembly emergency special session was held to suspend Russia over reports of "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" by the Russian troops in Ukraine.