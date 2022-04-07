UNGA Suspends Russia From Human Rights Council, India Abstains From Voting

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, speaks during a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, 7 April 2022, at the United Nations headquarters.
Photo: PTI
The United Nations General Assembly, on Thursday, 7 April, suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council. Meanwhile, India abstained from voting on the draft resolution.
A total of 93 countries voted in favour of the draft resolution, 24 countries voted against it, and 58 countries abstained.
The United Nations General Assembly emergency special session was held to suspend Russia over reports of "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" by the Russian troops in Ukraine.
India abstained from voting on the resolution, with India's Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti, calling for diplomacy.
Tirumurti also called the recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha 'deeply disturbing'.
"We have unequivocally condemned these killings and support the call for an independent investigation," he said.
"Impact of the crisis has also been felt beyond the region with increasing food & energy costs, especially for many developing countries. It's in our collective interest to work constructively, both inside UN and outside, towards seeking an early resolution to the conflict," he added.
