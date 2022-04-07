Ukraine War: US Says Withdrawal of Russian Troops From Around Kyiv Is Complete

The US has assessed that Russia has completed its withdrawal from around Ukraine capital Kyiv and is reequipping its troops for an expected redeployment into Ukraine, a senior US defence official has said.

Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly will hold a vote on Thursday, 7 April, to decide whether Russia will stay in the Human Rights Council, an official said, as per a report by AFP.

Penalties were imposed on Putin’s two adult daughters as well as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s wife and daughter on Wednesday, after a US official informed that Putin’s daughters are hiding his wealth.