Canada’s Crisis: Has Trumpism Arrived or Are People Just Tired of COVID Curbs?

What’s happening in Canada? International observers may understandably be confused by recent events in a country better known for maple syrup and good behaviour.
For nearly three weeks, large commercial trucks have blocked streets in downtown Ottawa in front of Canada’s Parliament buildings, honking their horns and harassing downtown residents.
Meanwhile in western Canada, another . Most recently, protesters blocked a key bridge between the cities of Windsor and Detroit that carries more than .
Canada does not have much of a tradition of mass political unrest. The most significant recent political disruptions in Canada have been Indigenous protests, such as a railroad blockade that drew massive national attention.
Canada has had a generally unified, though not unanimous, approach to the pandemic — is vaccinated. While some provincial leaders have been ambivalent about restrictions, Canada is far more united in its COVID-19 response than the United States. But the trucker vaccination mandate was the tipping point that unleashed these protests by a small but vocal minority.
For many, this is the unwelcome arrival in force of Trumpism in Canada, and the start of a potential insurrection akin to the January 2021 attack on the US Capitol.
But some insist these fears are overblown, and that the protests are mostly peaceable and simply represent a population tired of pandemic measures. Indeed, the protests at times have a family atmosphere; at one point inflatable children’s bouncy castles were set up amid the Ottawa protest trucks.
These very different impressions have coloured reports and popular discussion of the protests. As journalist Matt Gurney of the Ottawa protesters, people can see what they want to see: “This crowd is mostly friendly. But anyone telling you there’s no dark edge here is either blind, or lying to you.”
So the protests can be framed in different ways — a deep threat to democracy straight from the Trump playbook, or valid political expression. And this framing divides Canadians.
This ambivalence clouded the official response, especially in the initial stages. Ottawa municipal authorities initially co-operated and co-ordinated to a degree with the protesters. The Conservatives, the leading federal opposition party, after he was too equivocal in his support of the protests for many members.
Only as the disruption grew did official opinion turn — and still slowly. The intolerable honking in downtown Ottawa was only stopped by a court injunction . The police have used force selectively and avoided violent confrontations.
This hesitancy to crack down contrasts with responses to past disruptive events, such as anti-racism and Indigenous protests. In fact some defenders of the current protest, notably Conservative leadership front-runner , had been quick to demand the end of the 2020 Indigenous blockade.
On 14 February, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the , a statute passed in 1988 but never previously used, that allows governments to override normal restrictions. Exactly how the act will be used remains to be seen. Some argue it is unnecessary, and the only thing really missing is political leadership.
Indeed, Canadian politicians have not performed well here. Both Trudeau and his Conservative opponents have used the protests opportunistically, trying to pin blame on each other rather than attempting a united front. Provincial leaders like Ontario Premier Doug Ford, whose jurisdiction includes the city of Ottawa, have stayed out of the limelight as much as possible. And municipal authorities, especially in Ottawa, are .
On the other hand, there is no simple solution here, at least one without a high risk of violence that will likely spur further disruptions. In Ottawa the police have made efforts to curb protesters' activity. But there is little appetite for stronger confrontation, and on 15 February the Ottawa police chief resigned after heavy criticism.
The Ottawa protest will likely dissipate in time. But the great fear is that this is an irreparable tear in the Canadian political fabric that brings the country closer to the toxic polarisation seen in the US.
Ironically, vaccine and social distancing requirements are on the wane in Canada independent of the “freedom convoy”. The issues that sparked the protests may soon be gone. But the protests are ultimately about something much deeper than vaccines. The struggle is over conceptions of democracy in Canada.
