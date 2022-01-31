‘Will Continue to Work Remotely’: Canada PM Justin Trudeau Tests COVID Positive

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
(Photo: AP/PTI)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, on Monday, 31 January, that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is not experiencing severe symptoms.
The Prime Minister announced that he will work remotely this week and urged everyone to get vaccinated and boosted.
Trudeau’s positive test comes four days after he announced that is self-isolating since one of his children tested positive for the infection.
According to Bloomberg, Canada’s legislature resumed hybrid work mode on Monday after being on winter break since mid-December. Due to the Omicron wave, lawmakers will virtually take part in proceedings and cast votes if they choose.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
