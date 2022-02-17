'You Must Leave': Canada Police Issue Stern Warning to Protesting Truckers

Despite the warnings, journalists working for Agence France-Presse saw hundreds of honking trucks that refused to leave the streets leading up to Parliament Hill.

"We're still a lot of trucks holding the line," one trucker told AFP.

When asked what he would do if he was arrested and then sent home, he replied: "I'll keep coming back."

A court, on 16 February, extended its ruling against the noise caused by honking after residents of the area complained.

The order, however, didn't seem to deter the truckers.