Ukraine: As 'Victory Day' Approaches for Russians, All Eyes Are on Mariupol

Ukrainian intelligence has already claimed that Russia is making preparation to organise a part of its Victory Day parade in Mariupol.

Ukraine’s defence intelligence agency had said in a statement, "Mariupol, according to (Russia's) plans, should become the centre of 'celebrations'. For this purpose, the city is urgently cleaning the central streets from rubble, bodies of dead and unexploded Russian ammunition."

An Associated Press investigation reported earlier this week claimed that more than 600 people might have been killed when Russia targeted the Mariupol drama theatre in March.

Thousands had been using the theatre as refuge from Russian airstrikes.