'A Second Home': Affluent Russians Flock to Dubai Amidst War in Ukraine

Amidst the war in Ukraine, Russian billionaires seem to have chosen the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as their new favourite destination as they continue to arrive in Dubai in unprecedented numbers, according to the BBC.

Property purchases made by Russian oligarchs in Dubai have spiked up by 67 percent in the first three months of 2022.

For instance, Virtuzone, a company that helps companies set up operations in Dubai, has seen a massive inflow of Russian clients.

"We are receiving five times more enquiries from Russians since the war began," said chief executive George Hojeige.