‘We Are All Here,’ President Zelenskyy Quells Rumours That He Has Fled Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday posted a video on social media, assuring people he is at the capital Kyiv even as Russian troops close in.

After Russian forces announced they had captured strategic locations to Kyiv’s north, the Ukrainian leader posted the self-shot video from central Kyiv.

"We're all here. Our military is here. Citizens in society are here. We're all here defending our independence, our country, and it will stay this way," he said, standing with his prime minister, chief of staff and other senior aides outside the presidency building. His exact location was kept discreet.

He warned in a subsequent message that the fighting could soon become severe, with Russian troops attacking the city in a “vile, cruel and inhuman” manner.

“We have to persevere tonight. The fate of Ukraine is being decided right now. The night will be hard, very hard, but there will be a morning,” Zelenskyy said.