Russian Oligarch, Ukrainian Peace Negotiators May Have Been Poisoned: Reports

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators developed symptoms of poisoning earlier in March, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, 28 March, citing sources.
As per the report, Chelsea football club owner, Abramovich, and two senior negotiators of Ukraine, developed symptoms like red eyes, painful tearing, and skin peeling on their hands and faces, after attending talks in Kyiv.
As per investigative journalism group Bellingcat, "Three members of the negotiating team retreated to an apartment in Kyiv later that night (3 March) and felt initial symptoms – including eye and skin inflammation and piercing pain in the eyes – later that night. The symptoms did not abate until the morning. The next day the group of negotiators drove from Kyiv to Lviv on the way to Poland and then to Istanbul, to continue informal negotiations with the Russian side."
Based on remote and on-site examinations, the experts concluded that the symptoms are most likely the result of international poisoning with an undefined chemical weapon, or, in a less likely scenario, the use of microwave irradiation, reported Bellingcat.
Several rounds of talks have been held between the two nations since Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, which began on 24 February, but without yielding any significant breakthroughs.
The Kremlin has indicated that further peace talks between Russia and Ukraine may take place in Turkey on Tuesday.
