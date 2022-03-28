When Putin Says Russia & Ukraine Share One Faith, He's Leaving Out a Lot

Under imperial Russia, the Russian Orthodox Church was often a tool of assimilation , with officials eager to use the power of the church to make newly conquered peoples Russian subjects.

Beginning in 1654, when Ukrainian lands were being absorbed into imperial Russia, clergy from Moscow had to decide how to accommodate distinct religious texts, practices and ideas from Kyiv that differed from Moscow’s in subtle yet significant ways. Believing some of the Kyivan practices to be more closely aligned with the Byzantine roots of the Orthodox Church, Russian clergy decided to integrate Ukrainian rituals and priests into the Russian Orthodox Church.

Later, some members of the clergy helped promote the idea of Russian and Ukrainian unity , rooted in Orthodox faith. Yet 19th-century Ukrainian activists took a different view of this history. They saw the Russian Orthodox Church as a tool of empire. In these activists’ view, the church had adopted Ukrainian traditions in the name of spiritual unity while actually denying Ukrainians’ distinct identity.