Ukraine War: Starbucks To Exit Russia but Will Pay Wages to Staff for Six Months

Starbucks in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
(Photo: iStock)
Following McDonald's lead, Starbucks is leaving Russia due to the country's invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported on Monday, 23 May.
The coffee chain had already suspended operations in March, two weeks after the Russian assault began.
A statement from the company said that it had "made the decision to exit and no longer have a brand presence in the market."
Now it is retreating entirely from the Russia, although it did say that it would continue to pay its staff in the country for six months.
Fast-food giant McDonald's had said last week that it will exit Russia's market and sell its business in the country amid the war in Ukraine.
In response to the Russian invasion, the US, the UK, and other Western allies have slapped economic sanctions on Russia, de facto cutting it off from the global financial system.
That level of economic isolation has made it difficult for Western companies to operate in the country.
(With inputs from Reuters and the BBC.)
