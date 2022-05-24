Ukraine War: Starbucks To Exit Russia but Will Pay Wages to Staff for Six Months

Following McDonald's lead, Starbucks is leaving Russia due to the country's invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported on Monday, 23 May.

The coffee chain had already suspended operations in March, two weeks after the Russian assault began.

A statement from the company said that it had "made the decision to exit and no longer have a brand presence in the market."

Now it is retreating entirely from the Russia, although it did say that it would continue to pay its staff in the country for six months.