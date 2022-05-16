McDonald's To Exit Russia Over Ukraine War; Will Sell Business to Local Buyer

American fast-food giant McDonald's said on Monday, 16 May, that it will exit Russia's market and sell its business in the country amid the war in Ukraine.

"After more than 30 years of operations in the country, McDonald's Corporation announced it will exit the Russian market and has initiated a process to sell its Russian business," a statement by McDonald's read, as per AFP.

The statement added that the humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine and the precipitating unpredictable operating environment have led McDonald's to conclude that continued ownership of the business in Russia is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with the company's values.