Russia Opens Investigation Into Car Blast That Killed Daughter of Putin's Ally

The Russian authorities stated on Sunday, 21 August, that a murder investigation had been initiated into the killing of Daria Dugina, a political commentator who was the daughter of Aleksandr Dugin, a philosopher and ally to President Vladimir Putin.

Russian state TV described the killing, which took place on the outskirts of Moscow, as a "terrorist act" and even stated that the intended target had been Aleksandr Dugin, who decided to take a different car last-minute.

"This was the father's vehicle. Darya was driving another car but she took his car today, while Alexander went in a different way. He returned, he was at the site of the tragedy. As far as I understand, Alexander or probably they together were the target," said Andrey Krasnov, a friend of Dugina, as reported by The Guardian.