Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Signs Law Allowing Seizure of Russian Property

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signs the 'Law of Ukraine'.
(Photo: Twitter/Володимир Зеленський)
Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, 10 March, signed a law that would now allow 'seizure' of Russian property in Ukraine, reported The Kyiv Independent.
The 'Law of Ukraine', which was passed by the Ukrainian Parliament on 3 March, allows the Ukrainian government to confiscate property that belongs to the Russian federation.
As per the law, forcible acquiring of rights on property of Russians in Ukraine will be implemented without any compensation or reimbursement of their value.
"The law defines the legal basis for confiscation of objects of property rights based on social need," the statement read further.
Martial law was declared by Ukraine on 24 February when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "special operation" on Ukraine, effectively declaring war.
(With inputs from TASS and The Kyiv Independent.)
