US Says Russia May Use Chemical Weapons in Ukraine; UK to Send More Military Aid

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its fifteenth day, the White House warned on Thursday, 10 March, that the Kremlin could be planning to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Russia was making "false claims about alleged US biological weapons labs and chemical weapons development in Ukraine".

Additionally, in light of the ban imposed by the US on Russian oil imports, the United Arab Emirates will reportedly encourage OPEC members to bump up oil production, as oil prices surged after the ban was announced.

Ukraine has accused Russia of violating a ceasefire and destroying a hospital in Mariupol.

The United Kingdom announced on 9 March that it will be send more weapons to Ukraine to help defend itself against Russian aggression.